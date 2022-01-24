What gaming companies does Sony own?

Microsoft’s announcement of its planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard had a lot of gamers yelling or, more likely, frantically typing about monopolies, and “game changers”, and about gaming never being the same again, and about Microsoft basically owning everything now. And this is why it might surprise you to learn that this acquisition is predicted to position Microsoft’s new gaming division, Microsoft Gaming, as only the third biggest gaming company in terms of revenue. Sony still remains ahead, as does Chinese mobile gaming behemoth Tencent.

So, if Sony is still bigger than Microsoft, and Microsoft now owns “everything”, what does Sony own? Everything x2? Everything +1? Everything remastered? Everything: The Complete Edition? No. None of these answers is correct, or even remotely sensible. For a more accurate summary of what game companies, and game franchises, Sony owns, read on.

The list of gaming companies Sony owns is much simpler than the list of gaming companies Microsoft owns, mainly because Sony’s never bought out a major publisher, whereas Microsoft has basically bought out two in the space of the last year. Sony has acquired a lot of developers though, as well as establishing many major studios of its own and, of course, it owns the single most lucrative gaming brand of all: PlayStation.

Company: Bend Studio

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

Syphon Filter

Days Gone

Company: Bluepoint Games

Location: USA

Major Remakes:

God of War

Ico

Shadow of the Colossus

Uncharted

Company: Firesprite

Location: UK

Major Spin-offs:

Run Sackboy! Run!

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Company: Guerrilla Games

Location: The Netherlands

Major Franchises:

Horizon

Killzone

Image via Guerrilla Games

Company: Housemarque

Location: Finland

Major Franchises:

Returnal

Stardust

Company: Insomniac Games

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

Ratchet & Clank

Resistance

Company: London Studio

Location: UK

Major Franchises:

SingStar

Company: Media Molecule

Location: UK

Major Franchises:

Dreams

LittleBigPlanet

Company: Naughty Dog

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

Jak and Daxter

The Last Of Us

Uncharted

Image via PlayStation Studios

Company: Pixelopus

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

Concrete Genie

Entwined

Company: Polyphony Digital

Location: Japan

Major Franchises:

Gran Turismo

Image via PlayStation

Company: San Diego Studio

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

MLB: The Show

Company: Santa Monica Studio

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

God of War

PixelJunk

Twisted Metal

Company: Sucker Punch Productions

Location: USA

Major Franchises:

Ghost of Tsushima

Infamous

Sly Cooper

Company: Team Asobi

Location: Japan

Major Franchises:

Ape Escape

Playroom

Sony also owns a handful of studios that provide development support to various first-party and second-party developers, but these are all of its lead development studios.

Finally, Sony owns a lot of major game franchises that are handled by second-party developers, or are not currently tied to any particular studio: