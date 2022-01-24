What gaming companies does Sony own?
Sony has bought many game studios in its time.
Microsoft’s announcement of its planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard had a lot of gamers yelling or, more likely, frantically typing about monopolies, and “game changers”, and about gaming never being the same again, and about Microsoft basically owning everything now. And this is why it might surprise you to learn that this acquisition is predicted to position Microsoft’s new gaming division, Microsoft Gaming, as only the third biggest gaming company in terms of revenue. Sony still remains ahead, as does Chinese mobile gaming behemoth Tencent.
So, if Sony is still bigger than Microsoft, and Microsoft now owns “everything”, what does Sony own? Everything x2? Everything +1? Everything remastered? Everything: The Complete Edition? No. None of these answers is correct, or even remotely sensible. For a more accurate summary of what game companies, and game franchises, Sony owns, read on.
The list of gaming companies Sony owns is much simpler than the list of gaming companies Microsoft owns, mainly because Sony’s never bought out a major publisher, whereas Microsoft has basically bought out two in the space of the last year. Sony has acquired a lot of developers though, as well as establishing many major studios of its own and, of course, it owns the single most lucrative gaming brand of all: PlayStation.
Company: Bend Studio
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
Syphon Filter
Days Gone
Company: Bluepoint Games
Location: USA
Major Remakes:
- God of War
- Ico
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Uncharted
Company: Firesprite
Location: UK
Major Spin-offs:
- Run Sackboy! Run!
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
Company: Guerrilla Games
Location: The Netherlands
Major Franchises:
- Horizon
- Killzone
Company: Housemarque
Location: Finland
Major Franchises:
- Returnal
- Stardust
Company: Insomniac Games
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resistance
Company: London Studio
Location: UK
Major Franchises:
- SingStar
Company: Media Molecule
Location: UK
Major Franchises:
- Dreams
- LittleBigPlanet
Company: Naughty Dog
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
- Jak and Daxter
- The Last Of Us
- Uncharted
Company: Pixelopus
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
- Concrete Genie
- Entwined
Company: Polyphony Digital
Location: Japan
Major Franchises:
- Gran Turismo
Company: San Diego Studio
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
- MLB: The Show
Company: Santa Monica Studio
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
- God of War
- PixelJunk
- Twisted Metal
Company: Sucker Punch Productions
Location: USA
Major Franchises:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Infamous
- Sly Cooper
Company: Team Asobi
Location: Japan
Major Franchises:
- Ape Escape
- Playroom
Sony also owns a handful of studios that provide development support to various first-party and second-party developers, but these are all of its lead development studios.
Finally, Sony owns a lot of major game franchises that are handled by second-party developers, or are not currently tied to any particular studio:
- Buzz!
- EverQuest
- Everybody’s Golf
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Lemmings
- MediEvil
- MotorStorm
- Siren
- SOCOM U.S. Navy SEALs
- Warhawk
- Wild Arms
- Wipeout