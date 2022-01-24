What happens when you complete all the Studies in a location in Rainbow Six Extraction?

In Rainbow Six Extraction, you’ll constantly be battling against the tide of Archaeans by completing objectives pushing back against the parasite’s efforts. You’ll also need to complete Studies in each location along the way, helping React better understand the enemy to make better equipment and form a strategy for getting rid of it. You’ll see a percentage counter go up as you complete more of these, and this guide explains what happens when it hits 100%.

Is completing all the Studies in a location in Rainbow Six Extraction worth it?

When you complete all the studies in a single location, such as New York, you’ll get a new legendary weapon Charm. For example, you’ll get The Big Apple Charm for completing all the Studies in New York. When customizing your weapons, you can check which Charms you’ll unlock from each location in the Charm menu.

While all that work might not seem worth it for a single Charm on your weapon, it is something that shows how much time and effort you’ve put into the game. For those players that want all the collectibles but aren’t willing to put in the work, this kind of item is a dream. They can’t be purchased from the in-game store, making them some of the most desirable items in Rainbow Six Extraction at the time of writing.