Can you complete Studies that require a squad solo in Rainbow Six Extraction?

In Rainbow Six Extraction, Studies are side objectives that require you to perform specific additional tasks while out on an incursion. Most of these are easy to understand, such as getting kills through walls or pinging Nests and don’t need anyone else to help you complete them. However, a few mention other players, such as “All together,” which requires you to complete three objectives and extract with a full squad. This guide explains if you need other players to complete these Studies.

Does solo count as a squad in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can complete any Study in Rainbow Six Extraction while playing solo. We’ve tested Studies that make mention of a full squad and have completed them while playing with no one else in co-op. This means that you can do the same and don’t need to worry about other players messing up your chances of completing a Study.

While the game is certainly much more challenging when playing solo, completing Studies is far easier because you can control the battlefield. If you’re careful, you can clear enemies out without ever alerting them, giving you a much better chance of pushing through and completing more objectives, earning you more experience points as a result.