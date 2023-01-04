What happens when you die in Stranded Deep? Answered

Death is a thing that we all will have to come to terms with, but obviously, we want to hold off on that as long as possible. The same is often true in survival games. If you are playing a pretty hardcore survival game like Stranded Deep, the stakes can be very high, often leaving the potential for you to lose your save if you were to perish. So, what happens when you die in Stranded Deep?

Do you lose your save if you die in Stranded Deep?

The only way you will lose your save file when dying in Stranded Deep is if you turned on the Permadeath setting when creating the new game file. With this on, every move you make will be important, as the slightest mishap can leave you on the trail towards death if you are not careful. If you die, you will be kicked out to the main menu and will be forced to start from the beginning. There is no way to retrieve your last file if you go about playing this way.

If you left the Permadeath option turned off when you started a new file on Stranded Deep, there is nothing to worry about. When you die, you will be returned to the main menu, but you can press Continue to go right back to the last save you had on that file. With that in mind, you will want to make sure you are saving regularly because the game does not auto-save. The only time you can save is when interacting with your shelter for sleeping.

It is good that Stranded Deep lets players have the choice between having Permadeath on or off. Not everyone wants to put hours into their game only to have it all stripped away if they make a mistake. For the hardcore, though, they might enjoy having this on and keeping the stakes at max for the entire time.