How many players can play Stranded Deep? Max player count

Stranded Deep is a game made by a small indie company, so it’s not expected to be too large of a game. That being said, hours of development time have gone into making this as noteworthy of a survival experience as possible. But what if you want to play with a bunch of friends? Multiplayer was added to the game late, so how many people can play Stranded Deep at one time?

What is the max player count for a lobby in Stranded Deep?

While Stranded Deep added online multiplayer for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and PC users can play locally or through Remote Play, the maximum number of people in a game at a time is two. This is quite limiting when you compare it to other survival games like Minecraft, The Forest, and Raft, which can all have a bunch of people on the same server at a time.

If you are looking to play a game with a group of multiple friends, we recommend looking at one of those other options. Stranded Deep is a much more seclusive game. It took years for a second player to be added to the game, and it doesn’t have crossplay yet, so we cannot imagine the developers expanding the game to more players any time soon, but crazier things have happened.

In all honesty, for Stranded Deep to feature more than one co-op partner, we think a sequel would need to be in the works. A game that would be built from the ground up with more multiplayer features in mind and the ability to let all those people exist on the sea at the same time. It seems possible for a future title, but not so much the game that is available now.