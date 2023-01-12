What is a good trade for a Buddha Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits? Answered

In the Roblox experience Blox Fruits, you consume devil fruits to become stronger and unlock special abilities. The game takes strong hints from the anime and manga series One Piece, and players can trade for various fruits with each other. Each fruit already has an in-game price, but those don’t really reflect the power level of some fruits. That is the case with the Buddha Fruit, which is considered to be one of the strongest in the game. Here’s how to approach trading for Buddha Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits.

What is the value of Buddha Fruit in Blox Fruits?

The official in-game value of Budha Fruit in Blox Fruits is 1,200,000 Cash or 1,650 Robux. That price point puts it around the mid-level value of all fruits, but the trading value of it is much higher. Players looking to trade usually value the Buddha Fruit somewhere between 2,500,000 and 3,000,000 Cash. In terms of trading, that means that you will likely have to trade some fruits of a higher rarity than Buddha Fruit to get it. For example, fruits like Shadow Fruit, Control Fruit, Phoenix Fruit, Venom Fruit, or Dough Fruit would be considered to be fair trades, despite all of the fruits listed have a higher in-game Cash value and rarity than the Buddha Fruit.

The reason for such a high value of Buddha Fruit lies in its overall power, which far exceeds the assigned in-game value. It can be awakened fairly easily (costing only 14,500 Fragments), which unlocks its full potential faster than some rarer fruits while maintaining the OP status of its move set and passives. Before trading your Buddha away, or trading for one, check the values of your fruits and do a quick calculation if such a trade would be worth it.