What is a lethal equipment in Call of Duty: Mobile?

Call of Duty: Mobile features different weapons, including guns, operator skills, tactical and lethal equipment that players can equip in their loadout before entering the game. Among these, lethal equipments are weapons that can deal damage to the opponents when thrown or planted.

They can be quite useful when you have to kill an enemy hiding in a building, or you don’t have enough ammo. In addition to this, you can also use these to rush over them by giving them high damage before pushing to get a health advantage.

There are a total of six lethal equipments in COD Mobile, and here’s a list of all of them.

Frag Grenade

Image via Activision

Frag Grenade explodes after a short delay and has a radius, damage of 50.

Combat Axe

Image via Activision

It is a retrievable axe that kills instantly on impact. Its range is 35 and deals a damage of 100.

Thermite

Image via Activision

Thermite sticks to any surface of an object and burns opponents violently for a short period upon impact. It has a radius of 50 and deals damage of 40.

Molotov Cocktail

Image via Activision

Molotov Cocktail explodes on impact and sets the affected area on fire. It will deal damage of 60 within a radius of 40.

Sticky Grenade

Image via Activision

Players can stick it to different surfaces before it detonates. Sticky Grenade has a damage of 60 and a radius of 50.

Trip Mine

Image via Activision

It is a magnetic mine that launches into the air and detonates when an interrupts the beam. It deals 65 damage to enemies and has a radius of 50.