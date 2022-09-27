What is a perfect game in Phasmophobia?

A Phasmophobia ghost investigation comes with multiple tasks for you to complete as you attempt to figure out the identity of the spirit haunting a building. You will need to learn all pieces of evidence, but there are other supernatural things surrounding the house that you can also find and document. Acquiring these items with photographs will earn you a better score, which is required to earn a perfect game. This guide covers how to get a perfect game in Phasmophobia.

How to get a perfect game in Phasmophobia

A perfect game in Phasmophobia centers around you completing specific tasks during your ghost investigation. The foundation for a good game in Phasmophobia is discovering every piece of evidence regarding the ghost you are hunting and then completing the random objectives. These are critical to do before finishing up your investigation.

Related: All Cursed Possession locations in Camp Woodwind in Phasmophobia

The next step is to find the bone. The bone is randomly placed somewhere on the property, and you will need to find it. It would help if you took a picture of the bone at a reasonable distance and then pick it up from the ground. You can achieve more stars, making it a better photo, by taking the picture within 1.5 meters. It’s essential to remember picking up the bone is also critical to achieving a perfect game.

Next, you need to fill your journal with photographs—the photographs you want to take need the highest score. The best photos you can take will be of the ghost, the bone, any cursed possession you can find on the map, fingerprints, footprints, ghost interactions, a dead player’s body, and dirty water. We recommend focusing on trying to get pictures of the ghost, the bone, the cursed possession, and fingerprints you can find during your investigation.

After you’ve done all that and successfully guessed what type of ghost was haunting the location, you will have achieved a perfect game when you return to your base. This might take some practice to get down correctly, though.