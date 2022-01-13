What is an Alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Early trailers for Pokémon Legends: Arceus teased the existence of Noble Pokémon, but the expansive world of the ancient Hisui region allows for even more variation in the kinds of Pokémon you’ll encounter. Different kinds of Pokémon will act differently when they see you approach, and even within the same species, there are alpha Pokémon who will stand out from the pack in their abilities and demeanor.

Alpha Pokémon will be scattered throughout the wild as the player completes their Survey Corps missions through the Hisui region. Alphas are easily distinguishable from other members of their species: they are much larger and have glowing red eyes. The aura around the glowing eyes are even distinguishable if the Pokémon has its back turned towards you, which helps the player to exercise caution while approaching them.

Alpha Pokémon are especially aggressive and strong. Like particularly strong Pokémon in previous games, they are very difficult to catch. Placing an alpha on your team will require not only a suitably powerful party Pokémon, but a battle strategy which makes the most of the game’s unique Strong Style and Agile Style moves. Keep in mind that alpha Pokémon are able to use Strong Style and Agile Style moves as well.