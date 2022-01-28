The Alpha Pokémon are the large, menacing Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You’ll be able to tell you’re about to battle against an Alpha Pokémon based on its size and its glowing red eyes. These Pokémon are much stronger than the traditional ones you may find in the wild. So, because of how powerful they are, can you catch Alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

We can confirm that Alpha Pokémon are catchable in Pokémon Legends. Unlike other Pokémon, you cannot sneak up behind them or try to distract them. Instead, you’ll have to focus entirely on trying to battle and weaken them. You want to make sure you use the best Pokémon you’ve captured during your journey to face off against them.

The problem with catching Alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends is that they have a low success rate. Players have noticed that despite the number of Alpha Pokémon they’ve battled and defeated in the game, these Pokémon have a low chance of being caught. If you’re trying to see one of these Pokémon, you’ll have your work cut out for you. The reason they’re hard to capture is that they’re stronger than the normal Pokémon you find, and they have the chance to have an Effort Value already, which provides additional boosts to their stats.

We recommend trying to go after Alpha Pokémon, but make sure you’re prepared to battle them. Don’t be discouraged if you cannot capture them because these Pokémon are tough, and the chance of success is low.