What is Challenge Mode in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the biggest video game releases in 2021 and continues the long-running series’ history of quality titles. If you are into 3D action platformers, you will have a blast playing through it while defeating enemies and collecting items. With that being said, sometimes you can go for a challenge. Here is everything you need to know about Challenge Mode in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Challenge Mode is essentially Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’s version of a New Game Plus mode. It will unlock after you complete the main story and will pop up the below image. If you select Return to Zurkie’s, you will not activate it. Instead, you will go back to just before you started the final level and can go on collecting and completing side objectives. However, if you go to the Title Screen, you can create a new save file in Challenge Mode by pressing Square on your file that completed the story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While playing through Challenge Mode, you will notice a few changes. While you keep all collectibles, bolts, and weapons unlocked, you start the story over from the beginning. You will notice you get a bolt multiplier for enemies defeated without taking any hits, so you can get rich much quicker in this mode if you are skillful enough. Additionally, all weapons now have an Omega variant that can now be upgraded to level ten instead of the capped five levels in your first playthrough.