What is Combat Pacing in Call of Duty: Vanguard? How to change Combat Pacing

Call of Duty: Vanguard gives you the most freedom out of any title in the series with many single-player and multiplayer modes to play. And in addition to the 20 maps available in the game, there is a new feature Combat Pacing feature that will let you tweak your gameplay experience to how you’d like it. Here’s how it works.

Combat Pacing alters the number of players you want in the match with three different modes: Tactical, Assault, and Blitz. All add their own feel to the match from tactical to outright chaos on screen.

Tactical (green) Tactical features increased time for engagements between players with a more intimate setting with 6v6 match types. This is a more traditional game type for diehard Call of Duty fans who want no nonsense gameplay.

Blitz (purple) Blitz fills the map with 14-24 players per team for a hectic battle. On a map like Hotel Royal, you’ll see grenades and bullets flying around the hallway and bar areas of the map. Good luck because you’re going to need it.

Assault (orange) 20-28 players battle it out for dominance in two teams of 10-14 with a slightly reduced form of Blitz. There’s still a lot going on but it’s much more manageable. It’s a happy medium.



If you have a specific Combat Pacing type in mind, you can set your preference in the Filters menu. On the right of “Quick Play” in the multiplayer menu, you’ll see a “Filter” tab. On the selection, you’ll see three vertical lines with scaling circles from top to bottom. Press the cross button (A button on Xbox) on the Filter tab. Once there, press the square button (or the X button on Xbox).

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t always appeal to your preference but the functionality will likely give you the correct results every time as the developers continue to work on Call of Duty: Vanguard.