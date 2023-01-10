Throughout NBA 2K23’s lifecycle, the development team has added new features to the title after its release. This doesn’t apply to just roster updates or facescans, but also new components and new game modes altogether. As far as the latter goes, the 2K team released a new mode in January called Eras Quick Play. This mode plays off of the Eras that are prominently feature in this year’s game. But, what exactly is Eras Quick Play? Let’s take a look.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to change the Core Badge pattern in MyCareer

What is Eras Quick Play in NBA 2K23?

Eras Quick Play is a new game mode that has been added into 2K23. This mode is accessible from the Play Now menu.

This feature is set to work much like traditional Play Now works in NBA 2K23. However, it will not feature teams from the 2022-23 season and instead focus on quick play through historical matchups. Players will have the option to choose from classic rosters that are in 2K23’s database and start playing in abbreviated matchups.

One other interesting note about Eras Quick Play is that in addition to the rosters, users will also be able to experience the classic overlays, filters, and applicable graphics that are supported in NBA 2K23 in this mode as well.

Eras Quick Play was added to NBA 2K23, as part of the game’s pre-Season 4 patch update that went live in mid-January. The patch also came with a number of different graphical changes, as well as gameplay tweaks like the removal of Medium Anklebreaker reactions in Triple Threat and reduced on-ball steal effectiveness in certain situations. Per the patch notes, this mode was added to current-generation (Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5) versions of NBA 2K23.