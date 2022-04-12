What is No Hope difficulty in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood’s Tunnels of Terror expansion brings in quite a bit of new content to pursue as you fight your way through the game’s campaign. Among the new things to experience is a more challenging difficulty that will not be for everyone. If Nightmare was too much for you before, you will likely want to stay away from this. Here is what to expect with the No Hope difficulty in Back 4 Blood.

As you might expect from the name, No Hope difficulty in Back 4 Blood is the newest and most difficult test available. It is meant only for the most dedicated and skilled players. For starters, you can not enter this game with matchmaking with random players. You will need to come prepared with a team of Cleaners made up of your friends. Make sure all players are good communicators, understand the game, and are proven talents.

In No Hope difficulty, there are no respawn points, lives don’t recover when you reach a safe room, and bosses will randomly appear throughout levels. Additionally, you don’t start with any extra lives, so you essentially have to reach the end of each campaign in one run. Like Nightmare, there are no bonuses to your health, ammo, or damage, but friendly fire is cranked up to the highest in the game, and the Ridden are stronger than any other difficulty, and more Corruption Cards will be played.

Unfortunately, reaching the safe room does not recover any health at all, so you have to deal with all of the damage you take with the supplies you come across. There is a 200% bonus to Supply Points in this mode, but unless you and your team are among the best players in the game, you likely will not get much out of No Hope.