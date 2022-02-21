What is Riverbloom used for in Horizon Forbidden West? – best farming locations

You’ll come across all sorts of resources while exploring in Horizon Forbidden West. Some of these resources are immediately helpful, such as healing berries and twigs, while others require you to put a bit more effort in before seeing their benefits. This guide explains what Riverbloom is used for and the best places to get it.

What is Riverbloom used for?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cooks around the Forbidden West use Riverbloom to create meals for Aloy. These meals have various benefits, such as buffing certain types of shots or ammo in Aloy’s arsenal. They can even boost her health way beyond what it is at her current level, which is handy if you’ve got a lot of machines to kill. You don’t need to worry too much about gathering specific ingredients if you pick up things like Riverbloom while you’re exploring. As long as you do, you should have what you need by the time you come to a settlement with a decent cook.

Best farming spots for Riverbloom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Riverbloom, as its name suggests, will only grow in rivers. It’s generally only found in large ponds between rapids, where the water flow is slow enough for plants to take root. You’ll need to swim out into the water to get it, which means you may need to go slightly out of your way while exploring the world or heading for a quest. The rivers around Chainscrape are lousy with Riverbloom and are the best farming spots. However, you can find it growing in most deep rivers in all regions of the Forbidden West.