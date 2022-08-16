What is Shiver’s gender identity in Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3 introduces quite a bit of new content into the game between maps, weapons, and new store vendors, not to mention a new story and features as well. One of the more exciting newcomers is the three-person idol group, Deep Cut, who will handle your daily announcements in the game. While Big Man definitely garnered a lot of attention, another member of the team is being looked at because of how Nintendo is handling references to them. So, what is Shiver’s gender identity?

Is Shiver from Splatoon 3 non-binary?

While it is unconfirmed from Nintendo as of this writing, many people believe that Shiver from Deep Cut in Splatoon 3 is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

The reason that people are bringing up the discussion does not necessarily have to do with in-game content but rather how Nintendo refers to them in marketing for Splatoon 3. Every reference to them throughout every localized language refers to Shiver without using gender-specific language.

That is something that the French and Spanish localization teams would need to have a planned effort towards. It would seem that Nintendo is going out of its way not to refer to them as male or female, which is not what the marketing team is doing with their cohorts Frye and Big Man. Big Man obviously has “man” in his name, and Frye is referred to as the Queen of Eels in the French language. In every language, even Japanese, references to Shiver use gender-neutral language.

It might also be important to note that players no longer choose a gender for their own character in Splatoon 3. Knowing Nintendo, it could use this chance to say all Inklings and Octolings have no gender anyway, but fans are excited about the potential for non-binary representation in a first-party Nintendo game.