What Is The 19th Tera Type In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Terapagos Type Explained

The Pokemon Company dropped plenty of tidbits for fans to chew on regarding the new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, including the Legendary Pokemon called Terapagos, as well as a new Tera Type. Now that the game is officially out, these details are coming into focus.

This guide is in progress and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

While we’ve known for a while that the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos would appear in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as part of the Indigo Disk DLC, the fact that this Pokemon has two distinct forms was just recently revealed. But what is Terapagos, and what does it have to do with the Terastallization phenomenon?

What Are Terapagos’ Forms & Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Terapagos is a new Legendary Pokemon in The Indigo Disk DLC, and it has a big role in the storyline.

Note: This information is still developing as we play through the Indigo Disk DLC.

Terapagos has two forms: a Normal Form and a Terastal Form. As of now, the Pokemon Type for both forms is not confirmed.

In its Normal Form, Terapagos is smaller and looks like a cute turtle with large, innocent eyes. In its Terastal Form, Terapagos has a massive shell that glows with symbols that look a lot like the Tera Type symbols we’ve seen throughout Scarlet & Violet.

Where To Find Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Based on what we’ve seen in the trailer for The Indigo Disk, we’ll most likely run into this new Legendary Pokemon as part of another excursion into the great Crater of Paldea later on in the plot of the Indigo Disk DLC.

Given the research that Briar has asked us to help with, it makes sense we’d be headed back to this area to learn more about Terastallization and Terapagos’ link to it.

What Is The Mysterious New Nineteenth Tera Type In The Indigo Disk

This new nineteenth Tera Type is called the Stellar Type, and it functions a little bit differently from other Tera Types. With Stellar Terastallization, you’ll get a boost to each of your Pokemon’s moves. However, the boost can only be used once per type. In other words, once you use the Stellar boost for a Grass-Type move, you can’t use it for any other Grass-type moves during that Terastallization period. This limit does not apply to Raid Battles, where you can use the boost multiple times.

We don’t know much about this new Tera Type’s connection to Terapagos just yet, but it seems likely it’s related to the Legendary Pokemon in some way.