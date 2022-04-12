How to use Danton’s Code in the Broken Chains quest in Chinatown Detective Agency – Coordinates location and solution explained

During the Broken Chains case in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll need to analyze Donton’s Code, which disgruntled employees have leaked. This code is extremely difficult to understand and use, so we’ve put a guide together that explains it all.

What is Danton’s Code?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The code that Sammy gets you from the signal in the For the Tyrants Fear Your Might case is 352N101413E. This code looks a little odd, but it doesn’t take too long to figure out that it’s coordinates. A quick call to Mei Ting will confirm this, and she even gives you the coordinates for Singapore to serve as an example of how the numbers and letters should be organized. Using this, you should be able to work out how to use the code to identify a location.

Where do the Danton’s Code coordinates point to?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Organizing Danton’s Code into coordinates is difficult. However, you should be able to make them work if you take the coordinates for Singapore and replace the numbers. For those of you who don’t want to take time guessing at how this will work, the coordinates are as follows: 3°05’02″N 101°41’43″E. You can type these coordinates into an online map of the world and find the rough location you need to head to in-game. It’s a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, so use the Horus transport system to book the next flight to that location.

When you arrive, Amira notes that the coordinates are almost exactly where Daton’s company is based in the city. She thinks it’s too close to be a coincidence, but you’ll need to visit the factory to find out if she’s correct in her assumption.