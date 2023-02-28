What is the arm icon in Sons of the Forest? Strength icon, explained

When you first start playing Sons of the Forest, things are pretty difficult as you don’t know what to do. As the game provides no instructions, you must figure out everything on your own. There are also a bunch of icons around the HUD, including an arm icon. To help you understand things better, we’ve compiled a guide to explain the arm icon in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest arm icon

The arm icon indicates the strength level of your character. This is why it can also be called the strength icon in Sons of the Forest. If some of you didn’t paid any attention to it before, you’ve been making a huge mistake. This is because a higher level of strength allows you to cut down trees quickly, which can help with easily building big structures like the treehouse. Furthermore, the higher your strength level is, the more damage you will deal with melee attacks.

If you want to increase your strength level, you need to invest time in activities that involve physical labour. For instance, cutting down trees and carrying around logs around the forest. When the meter gets full, it resets and increases the overall vitality of your character. In short, to become strong, you must keep filling the meter by doing physical activities. While this won’t make a big difference during your first few days in the forest, you’ll need a lot of strength as you progress through the game and encounter tougher enemies.

It is important to remember that eating food also plays an important role with keeping the strength levels high. If you constantly stay hungry, your strength level will also drop. You can learn how to cook food if you are facing issues finding it as regular loot.