What is the best class for Anna in Fire Emblem Engage?

There are over 30 characters for you to use in Fire Emblem Engage, and you can mix and match these party members to create the best team. When it comes down to making sure you use a character wisely, you want to consider their stats, the background stats growths, and the stats each class uses in the game, which can turn this into a tough decision. One particular character choice many might struggle with is Anna, who frequently appears throughout the Fire Emblem series. Here’s what you need to know about the best class for Anna in Fire Emblem Engage.

What class should you give Anna in Fire Emblem Engage?

When considering what class to give Anna, it’s important to examine her growth statistics. Every character in Fire Emblem Engage has a growth statistic behind them, which shows the likelihood of that skill leveling when the character does.

Here’s the full breakdown for Anna for Fire Emblem Engage.

Anna’s Growth Stats Build: 5 Defense: 20 Dexterity: 50 Health Points: 55 Luck: 45 Magic: 50 Resistance: 35 Speed: 50 Strength: 15



Given the breakdown of these background stats, the best skills with the highest chance to level up will be Dexterity, Magic, Luck, and Speed. Compared to other characters, Health Points is relatively low, with the lowest stat being 40. Anna is not much higher than that, so her Health Points likely won’t increase as much as other characters might have this happen.

Anna would excel as a Mage for her starting class based on these skills. Unfortunately, she begins as an Axe Fighter at level five, which means you need to at least her to level 10 before using a Second Seal on her. When you use the Second Seal, swap her to the Basic Mage class, and level her up to 20. From there, based on her well, her stats have been leveling; we’d recommend making her a Mage Knight or a Sage. Both are good choices, depending on what you need to fill out your party.

Alternatively, if you want to lean into Anna’s Dexterity, Luck, and Speed skills, you could always make her a Flier or Cavalier unit and eventually into a Wolf Rider. This might be the best route with her, though, given how low of a chance her Strength and Defense stats can level up.