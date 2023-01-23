As you progress in Fire Emblem Engage, and for those who have purchased the DLC expansion pass, you’ve likely encountered the Paralogue mission to unlock the Emblem Bracelet for Tiki. This is a powerful Emblem to empower your character’s stats and make them a valuable asset in the main story, but the real power behind this character is their Sync Skill, Starsphere. Here’s what you need to know about how Starsphere works in Fire Emblem Engage and why it’s so powerful.

How to use Tiki’s Sync Skill, Starsphere, in Fire Emblem Engage

Starsphere is a Sync Skill you can give to the character wielding Tiki’s Emblem Ring. All Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage have a special Sync Skill. The Sync Skill is a passive bonus for the character wearing that ring. For example, if your main character uses Lucina’s Emblem Ring, they gain a Sync Skill called Dual Assist, essentially turning them into a Backup Unit without making them one.

Tiki’s Sync Skill is one that takes place out of combat, and what it does is provide a character an increased stat boost whenever they level up. When a character levels up in Fire Emblem Engage, all their stats can roll to see if they level up.

We have a full breakdown of those stats elsewhere, and this is important to narrow down some of the better characters in Fire Emblem Engage. The chances of a skill leveling up also come from the character’s class. However, it’s important to note that even though a character has a better chance to level up their skill, it does not guarantee a level-up and thus does not solely dictate the best characters.

If a character with a good chance to level up their skills wears Tiki’s Emblem Ring, they can utilize Starsphere to boost the chances of their core skills leveling up as they progress through the game.

When you have distinct characters you want to enhance significantly while playing Fire Emblem Engage, giving them Tiki’s Emblem Ring is a good way to boost their overall stats. The earlier you do this, the better some of the later fights will be for your party members.