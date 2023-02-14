What is the Black Family Motto in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll come across all sorts of unique situations and interesting circumstances while playing through Hogwarts Legacy’s story. However, you’ll need a lot of knowledge or luck to succeed at dialogue checks on your first attempt. This guide explains what the answer to one of those checks, the Black Family Motto, is. So you can get on with pushing through the story.

What is the Black Family Motto

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Black Family Motto is required for one of the last moments of The Polyjuice Plot quest. To avoid spoilers for this quest, we’ll get straight to the point. When you’re asked what the Black Family Motto is, you need to reply, “It’s to do with purity of blood.” This will then advance the rest of the quest, allowing you to get past the NPC asking for the motto. You’ll get 260 XP for your trouble when you complete the quest.

The reason you need this motto is that you’ll end up using a Polyjuice Potion to disguise yourself as a member of the Black family. Of course, you don’t gain knowledge through Polyjuice Potion, just a temporary change of face and body. The answer to this question is all linked to purity in bloodlines in the wizarding world. Some wizarding families consider themselves purebloods, a term that means there are no muggles (non-wizards) or squibs (those without magic) in the family tree. Of course, some wizarding families have been known to hide their weak links in the interest of appearing pureblood in order to gain favor among their peers.

Can you get Polyjuice Potion again in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via WB Games

The only time you can get Polyjuice Potion in Hogwarts Legacy is as part of The Polyjuice Plot quest. At the time of writing, you can’t make this potion of your own accord, most likely because it would allow you to get up to too much mischief. It would be great if you could disguise yourself as one of the teachers in the game and hand out detention and take points away from opposing houses, but there’s nothing to allow you to do that. If you want to use Polyjuice Potion again after this quest, we suggest making a manual save file either at the start of it or just before you take it on.