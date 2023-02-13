Hogwarts Legacy arachnophobia mod casts Riddikulus on spiders, turning them into blocks

Hogwarts Legacy has no shortage of enemies to contend with as you travel around the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From goblins to dark wizards, quite a few people want to see you go down. Unfortunately for a rather large population of gamers, there are also very large spiders that you will fight a lot, and there is no official arachnophobia mode. However, if you are on a PC, you can now download a mod to make this much more manageable.

Titled simple, Arachnophobia Mode, this mod uploaded to Nexus Mods by NorskPL will turn any spiders you encounter in the game into cubes that look harmless but will still attack you. Given how often you can have these enemies burrowing from underground beneath you and shooting projectiles your way, this can go a long way to making certain players less squeamish when they enter the Forbidden Forest or any other dark areas.

Image via NorskPL

We are quite disappointed that Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have an official arachnophobia mode so console players don’t have to deal with that kind of stress. While people like Hagrid would love the chance to tame these beasts, that’s not for everyone. Of course, there is always a chance that a future update could add the feature, but it really would have been nice to have it here at the beginning. Other games that feature spiders that are very large compared to you, like Grounded, work in these kinds of settings to make the game more approachable to anyone who can’t stand the sight of these eight-legged creatures. At least for PC users, this mod will make it so you just need to fight off some mean boxes.

Given that this mod only replaces the spider model in the game files, you will have to deal with seeing spider webs around the place and hearing their noises. There is a possibility of the mod creator updating it to address those issues in the future.