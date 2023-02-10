Where to find the Potions Classroom in Hogwarts Legacy | Potions Class Location

The Potions Classroom is a regular location you’ll be expected to visit in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll first need to visit this class when you’re supposed to go there for your first Potions lesson, unlocking the create potions in your free time. Tracking down the exact location of this area can be troubling, and the Hogwarts castle is big, making it easy to get lost. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Potions Classroom in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Potions Class location in Hogwarts Legacy?

The quickest way to find the Potions Classroom is to open up the Hogwarts Map and track down the Floo Flame location. Nearly all the classrooms you visit in Hogwarts Legacy will have these handy fast travel locations, making it easy to jump to them and effectively traverse the castle. You can find the Potions Classroom in The Library Annex, on the bottom section of Hogwarts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have not yet unlocked this Floo Flame location, a good starting location is to begin the Central Hall, where you first have the chance to explore Hogwarts. From the statue in Central Hall, go to the south, head downstairs, and then take a left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow this pathway through the closed doors with suits of armor on either side. The potions classroom will be on the other side of this door, indicated by the several stacked pots outside the door. You’ll want to make sure you walked past the Potions Classroom Floo Flame to add it to your growing Floo Flame network. We recommend returning to this location throughout your time at Hogwarts as it provides an area for you to make potions, which are always helpful to have on hand.