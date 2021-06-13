What is the Brawl Stars Season 7 start date?

Brawl Stars Season 6 is about to wrap up, and players are gearing up for Season 7. The recent Brawl Talk has revealed that the upcoming season will be called Jurassic Splash and will primarily revolve around the summer theme. The patch update for Season 7 will be one of the biggest we ever had as there is a plethora of new content coming to the game.

What is the start date?

Jurassic Splash will commence from June 21, right after Season 6 ends. The patch update will introduce two new Brawlers: Buzz and Griff, 30 skins, three game modes, and 10 Gadgets. Additionally, Mapmaker is getting new features which include five new tiles and more modifiers.

As is the case with every season, Jurassic Splash will bring a new Brawl Pass to the game. Interested players would be able to buy the Brawl Pass for 169 Gems which will come with the new brawler Buzz as a level-up reward. Furthermore, players can also go for the deluxe version of Brawl Pass, which will cost 249 Gems.

While Buzz will be available through Brawl Pass, Griff will be the reward for completing a specific challenge. The challenge, however, is yet to be revealed by Supercell. That said, players that miss out on Griff will be able to get him by purchasing or through opening Brawl Boxes.