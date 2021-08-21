What is the Brawl Stars Season 8 start date?

Season 8 of Brawl Stars is on the horizon, and fans got the first glimpses of it in the recent Brawl Talk. The upcoming season will be called Once Upon a Brawl and follows a fairytale theme. That said, the patch update will be relatively small compared to the Season 7 update.

When does Season 8 Starts?

Season 8 of Brawl Stars will kickstart on August 30, right after Season 7 ends. The patch update will introduce a new Chromatic Brawler being Ash, to the game. Supercell is also adding several new animated pins for multiple Brawlers. However, Supercell is yet to reveal the exact list of all the Brawlers that will receive new pins. Furthermore, Frank and Piper are getting a visual rework as they are two of the oldest Brawlers in the game. Finally, every player will receive a free Mega Box with the Season 8 patch update.

The upcoming season will also introduce a new Brawl Pass to the game. Interested players can buy the standard version of the Brawl Pass for 169 Gems or go for the deluxe version for a price of 249 Gems. The deluxe version will come with 30 tiers unlocked; however, both versions of the Brawl Pass will allow players to unlock the new Brawler Ash.