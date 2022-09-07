What is the car engine Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The Pokémon franchise is known for making new Pokémon out of inanimate objects. Pokémon Sword and Shield made a Ghost-type Pokémon that was a teacup. An engine Pokémon has long been rumored for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with many fans believing they’ve seen glimpses of it in the early trailers. “The Seek Your Treasure” trailer for Scarlet and Violet seemingly confirms the existence of a car engine-type Pokémon in both titles. The engine Pokémon appears to be primarily associated with the new villain team, Team Star.

What do we know of the car engine Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet?

Image via the Pokémon Company

Unlike the other new Pokémon shown in “The Seek Your Treasure,” the car engine Pokémon wasn’t highlighted in the trailer. The Pokémon Company did not release any information on the Pokémon, which includes an official image or name. At the moment of this writing, the engine Pokémon is nameless.

The engine Pokémon in “The Seek Your Treasure” trailer is associated with Team Star. Team Star is a rebellious group of students who set up a base of operation in Starfall Street and use Cyclizar as their main Pokémon. The engine Pokémon is on top of the hood of the car of one of Team Star’s leaders, Mela. The engine Pokémon appears to be controlling the car, possibly explaining how it can move without a driver. The engine Pokémon looks like a typical car engine. Its mouth is on the top, with the official artwork of Team Star showing a tongue sticking out in a cartoony fashion. It has a single eye sticking out on the front. It’s unknown what type the engine Pokémon could be.

Engines are mechanical, so the engine Pokémon will likely be part steel-type. The engine Pokémon could also potentially be a ghost-type Pokémon that is possessing a car engine, similar to how Rotom possesses different electronic devices. Mela is associated with fire, wearing a fire-based outfit and using Torkoal. Engines cause combustion, a type of explosion that propels vehicles forward. The engine Pokémon could turn out to be part fire-type to match Mela’s profile.