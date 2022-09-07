Who is Mela in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Taking inspiration from previous games in the series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature their own villainous organization players can encounter throughout the Paldea region. This group is known as Team Star and, like Team Rocket and Team Magma before it, is made up of powerful trainers, each with their own unique characteristics. This includes Mela, a boss that seemingly favors fire Pokémon above all else.

Everything known about Mela in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First revealed by the games’ Seek Your Treasure gameplay trailer, Mela is detailed as the leader of Team Star’s Fire crew, the Schedar Squad. The footage points to the female character being the final opponent you will face at Starfall Street, a location that appears to be home to the squad’s gated base. Although her entire party of Pokémon has not been unraveled quite yet, it is confirmed Mela will at least be using a Torkoal that knows Flame Wheel — so it isn’t likely you’ll be fighting her early on in the games’ story.

The biggest mystery surrounding Mela is the name of her other Pokémon. The boss’s debut trailer has shown her standing on a Starmobile of her own, a vehicle that needs to be destroyed in order to defeat Mela. From all appearances, the Starmobile looks to be a brand new Pokémon, as well, as its engine sports a bright yellow eye and a set of sharp chompers.

This same gameplay footage has even revealed a few more characters and mechanics. Geeta is the most notable name of the bunch, considering she is said to be the chairwoman of the Pokémon League. What’s more surprising is that Geeta is noted as “the most skilled trainer of all,” essentially nodding that players can expect there to be a battle against this executive. Outside of one-on-one fights, it is confirmed Scarlet and Violet will be the first in the series to dawn auto-battle mechanics that allow your Pokémon to roam and fight on their own.