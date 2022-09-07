All Treasure Hunt story paths in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be the series’ first open-world RPG Pokémon game. As a result, it will not feature a linear path everyone takes. Instead, there are three options for you to pick from, each giving you a distinct array of challenges to overcome as you make your way through the main story. Here’s what you need to know about all Treasure Hunt story paths featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Treasure Hunt main story paths

There are three you have the chance to select when you start Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You have the Path of Legends, Path of Victory Road, and the Starfall Street route. Each of these will be available as you progress through the more significant story connecting them, the region-wide Treasure Hunt.

Path of Legends

The Path of Legends will have you working alongside Arven, an upperclassman at your school and a superb chief. The two of you will work together to seek out the Herba Mystica, which will have you battling against Titan Pokémon. These Titan Pokémon are different from the Pokémon associated with Titans, namely Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. The Titan Pokémon in Paldea are two to four times bigger than the standard Pokémon, which are similar to the Totem Pokémon from the Sun and Moon entries.

Path of Victory Road

For those who want a more traditional Pokémon adventure, the Path of Victory Road might be for you. In this route, you will be battling against the Paldea Gym Leaders, using your best Pokémon against them and earning their badges. Eventually, you will make your way to reaching the finish line and reach the Champion Rank. This is similar to the previous Pokémon games, where players are expected to visit the eight Gyms, battle against the Elite Four, and defeat the region’s Champion.

Starfall Street

The final route takes you against Team Star, and you will fight against them on Starfall Street. From what we can tell, Team Star will be the primary antagonist you will fight against as you seek out Paldea’s treasure, and they will be causing trouble for your other classmates. Also, from the Seek Your Treasure trailer, we see the Fire-type leader, Mela, who is the leader of the Fire Crew. We don’t know if there will be other Team Star crews throughout the Paldea region and if they will also have leaders who use a distinct type of Pokémon.

Everyone playing Scarlet and Violet will have a chance to select these routes to explore. All will be available before the game ends, and you will have the opportunity to choose which one you want to seek out first when you start playing.