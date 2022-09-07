Who are Team Star in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The evil Team Star has been revealed for the upcoming release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is a team you will encounter as you progress through Paldea and embark on your journey to seek your desired treasure. Unfortunately, this team thinks they’re too bright for you to even look at them. Here’s what you need to know about Team Star in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything we know about Team Star

Team Star will be the prominent gang you encounter while you explore Paldea. They will be causing trouble for you and multiple other students attending the school in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The members in this group will have school uniforms, similar to yours, with distinct helmets and glasses on to make them stand out.

From what we can tell, there will be multiple distinct members of Team Star. The fire crew leader is Mela, and she has a fiery personality. In the Seek Your Treasure trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with Mela distinguished as the leader of the fire crew, we imagine there will be multiple smaller groups of Team Star scattered throughout Paldea, likely all with a distinct theme. We don’t know how many there will be, but each unique team section will probably have a Pokémon type to make them stand out from the others.

Team Star has a base on Starfall Street, and this is where we see Mela. There will likely be other Team Star bases, each with a Pokémon-type leader working inside them.

We can expect to encounter Team Star further in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We don’t know the team’s overall objective, but they might be after the treasure students are assigned to seek out when they embark from Paldea’s school to begin their journey.