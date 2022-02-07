What is the correct Pilgrim’s Path radio frequency in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you will need to regularly keep your eyes on the little details as you play. Most of the time, this has to do with your enemy’s movements in combat and paths you can take to escape a chase. However, listening to dialogue will also be very advantageous to you in this story. Here is the correct frequency to use in the beginning of Dying Light 2 during Pilgrim’s Path.

At the the beginning of Dying Light 2, you are introduced to the game’s protagonist, Aiden, as he meets and talks with another Pilgrim on the road, Spike. Spike will bring up a favor that Aiden asked of him before the game and let him know an informal wants to get in touch with him. To reach him, you need to get to a radio and input the frequency 140.200 MHz. He will say this twice and send you on your way.

After talking with Spike, you make your way to the radio by clearing out some Zombies and finding a safe area to sleep. When you reach the radio, input the frequency 140.200 MHz to get in contact with the informant and progress the story. It really doesn’t matter if you do a different frequency, you will just hear other characters on the radio before you get to the main story bit.