What is the Depth Strider enchantment in Minecraft and how to get it?

Enchantments in Minecraft make the game feel much easier to perform when you take advantage of their uses. Whether it is protecting yourself or making the process more efficient, there are many enchantments you will want to look out for. For underwater situations, you should consider Depth Strider. Here is what it is and how to get it.

Depth Strider is an enchantment that can be applied only to boots and will make movement through water much easier and faster. There are three total levels, with each one reducing the speed reduction that water has on you by a third. When you have that third level equipped, you will move around in the water as normally as you do on land. This can make traversal in ocean biomes and underwater temples much easier to deal with.

To get the Depth Strider enchantment, you will either need to purchase it at an Enchantment Table or locate an Enchantment Book with it. We recommend doing the latter. You can fish them up from water sources, which can be done with greater effect if you get Luck of the Sea on that Fishing Rod, and you can also find them in chests around the world or potentially buy them from Villagers. Regardless of how you do it, it will take a little bit of luck to find the specific book you are looking for.