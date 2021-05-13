What is the Destiny 2 Legendary and Master Lost Sector today?
On the hunt for Exotics.
Every day, Destiny 2 has rotating Legendary and Master Lost Sectors that will reward players with potential Exotics if they are completed solo. Completion means killing the Lost Sector boss and then opening the Lost Sector Cache at the end.
The Lost Sectors will also have modifiers, and Champions, so make sure you read the details fully in your director to know which weapons and mods you need to bring because they will lock your equipment when they start.
Legend difficulty has a Power level of 1300, while Master difficulty has a Power level of 1320. You will also be limited to just three revives, so you don’t want to try these when you are too low in Power, as it will be a long, uphill struggle, and your time will be better spent running other activities to increase your Power level.
Today’s Legendary and Master Lost Sectors
Summary
- Legendary – 1300 Power – Veles Labyrinth – Exotic Arms
- Master – 1330 Power – Exodus Garden 2A – Exotic Legs
Please read below for a more detailed summary of each Lost Sector, including modifiers.
Legendary – Veles Labyrinth
- Location: Moon
- Dropping: Exotic Arms
- Power Level: 1300
- Legend Difficulty: Extra Shields, Match Game, Locked Equipment
- Hive Champions: Barrier,
- Unstoppable Hive Modifier: Fire Pit
- Destination Modifier: +Solar
- Environmental damage taken Burn: ++Arc Damage
Master – Exodus Garden 2A
- Location: Cosmodrome
- Dropping: Exotic Legs
- Power Level: 1330
- Legend Difficulty: Extra Shields, Match Game, Locked Equipment
- Fallen Champions: Barrier, Overload
- Fallen Modifier: Scorched Earth
- Destination Modifier: +Solar
- Environmental damage taken Burn: ++Void Damage