What is the Destiny 2 Legendary and Master Lost Sector today?

Every day, Destiny 2 has rotating Legendary and Master Lost Sectors that will reward players with potential Exotics if they are completed solo. Completion means killing the Lost Sector boss and then opening the Lost Sector Cache at the end.

The Lost Sectors will also have modifiers, and Champions, so make sure you read the details fully in your director to know which weapons and mods you need to bring because they will lock your equipment when they start.

Legend difficulty has a Power level of 1300, while Master difficulty has a Power level of 1320. You will also be limited to just three revives, so you don’t want to try these when you are too low in Power, as it will be a long, uphill struggle, and your time will be better spent running other activities to increase your Power level.

Today’s Legendary and Master Lost Sectors

Summary

Legendary – 1300 Power – Veles Labyrinth – Exotic Arms

– 1300 Power – Veles Labyrinth – Exotic Arms Master – 1330 Power – Exodus Garden 2A – Exotic Legs

Please read below for a more detailed summary of each Lost Sector, including modifiers.

Legendary – Veles Labyrinth

Location: Moon

Dropping: Exotic Arms

Power Level: 1300

Legend Difficulty: Extra Shields, Match Game, Locked Equipment

Hive Champions: Barrier,

Unstoppable Hive Modifier: Fire Pit

Destination Modifier: +Solar

Environmental damage taken Burn: ++Arc Damage

Master – Exodus Garden 2A