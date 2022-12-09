Diablo IV has players returning to Sanctuary on June 5th, 2023

Diablo 4 is the upcoming installment of Blizzard’s long-running action RPG series. The game was officially announced at BlizzCon 2019, and it was instantly mired in fan ire, as the crowd from the previous year thought they would get to see some footage of the game. However, instead, they were treated to a video of an upcoming mobile game, Diablo Immortal. Since then, Blizzard has begun a campaign of showing off the various systems and features of Diablo 4 in progress as we approach the now-known release date. Fans of the series have since begun to warm up to the entry with a generally positive outlook for when the game finally hits.

With its latest trailer shown at The Game Awards 2022, Blizzard has finally set a penciled-in date of June 5, 2023, for players to return to the blood-soaked realm of Sanctuary.

The new trailer shows Blizzard at its cinematic creating best, an area that the company continues to set a high bar in for the rest of the industry. Featuring a masked Archangel alongside human forces against Lilith and the denizens of the Realms of Hell.

We have also seen some gameplay since the reveal, and Diablo 4 will be returning to a more dark, grimy, and realistic look than the somewhat cartoony appearance of Diablo 3.

Diablo 4 will be a return to form and a natural evolution of the franchise, with Blizzard bringing back much deeper class customization and building system while also introducing modern sensibilities like a much more granular open world with tons of secrets and activities to find.

The digital editions of the game include extra cosmetic items for players in Diablo 4, Diablo 3, and World of Warcraft. Other perks for pre-ordering the Ultimate or Deluxe Editions include things like accelerated unlocks for a yet-to-be fully detailed Battle Pass and early access on launch, and access to open betas when they happen.

Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-order Benefits:

Early access to open betas*

Messenger of Light for Diablo IV

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo IV release date**

Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Diablo IV for PS4™/PS5™

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft® mount***

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”***

Temptation, a ride for Diablo IV

Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo IV

Diablo IV Releases Season Battle Pass

Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition Digital Pre-order Bonuses:

Early access to open betas*

Messenger of Light for Diablo IV

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo IV release date**

Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition includes:

Diablo IV for PS4™/PS5™

Amalgam of Rage, a World of Warcraft® mount***

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”***

Temptation, a ride for Diablo IV

Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo IV

Wings of the Creator emote for Diablo IV

Accelerate the release of the Season Battle Pass in Diablo IV (Premium Season Battle Pass unlock, 20 tier skips, 1 cosmetic item)

Blizzard also revealed a new Collector’s Box that contains a separate collection of goodies based on the dark fantasy franchise. This one includes things like a Horadrim pin, a map of Sanctuary on a high-quality print, a candle holder in the shape of Lilith and an Archangel, and an art book. The Collector’s Box will be sold in limited quantities starting on December 15, so expect them to go quick.