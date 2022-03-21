What is the exact release time for Returnal: Ascension?

Returnal: Ascension is the first major content expansion for Returnal. It adds co-op and an entirely new endless survival game mode called the Tower of Sisyphus. This guide explains when you can get your hands on this update and start reliving the madness.

What time does Returnal: Ascension go live?

Returnal: Ascension will be released on March 22, but the time of that release isn’t known. Developer Hosuemarque has kept quiet on the exact release time, so you’ll need to keep checking for updates throughout the day to see when you can play the new content.

While there seems to be a release time of 11 AM GMT/4 AM PT floating around in the Returnal community, this seems completely fabricated. We’ve been unable to find anything that substantiates this claim, so it’s better to wait and keep an eye on Housemarque’s Twitter account for an update on when Returnal: Ascension is live.

How do you play the new content?

All the new content that’s part of the Returnal: Ascension update will be available to you as soon as you’ve updated the game. Housemarque has said that it recommends finishing any suspended cycles to avoid losing any saved data. You can get to the Tower of Sisyphus once you’ve unlocked the Grapnel, which presumably allows you to access the area where it’s located.