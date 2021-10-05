What is the exact release time of Back 4 Blood?

The Back 4 Blood worldwide release is coming very soon to consoles and PCs near you, but early access is coming even sooner. Those who purchased the Ultimate or Deluxe Edition of the title will have access to the game a full five days early, while those who opted for the Standard Edition will have to wait for the worldwide release. Here’s everything you need to know about release dates and times.

Those with the Standard Edition and anyone planning to play it through Xbox Game Pass will need to wait until next Tuesday, October 12, for the worldwide release. If you can, get it installed and ready to go beforehand, so you don’t have to wait a minute longer. For those of you who purchased the Ultimate or Deluxe Edition, you will be able to play the early access this Thursday, October 7. Specific global launch times are detailed in the image below:

Per the developer’s Twitter announcement, Xbox, PC, and PlayStation users will have slightly earlier access than those using Steam or the Epic Games Store. Early access will begin for Windows and console players at 7 AM ET on October 7, and will begin four hours later at 11 AM ET for players who purchased via Steam or the Epic Games Store.