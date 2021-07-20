What is the exact release time of Genshin Impact 2.0?

Genshin Impact is getting its next big content update soon, so players can look forward to new characters, quests, and areas to explore. It’s an exciting time for fans of the game, and they are curious about exactly when Genshin Impact 2.0 will release.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will launch on July 21, so players do not have long to wait at all. It will go down for a period of maintenance and will then come back with the new update available for download. The maintenance will begin at 6 PM ET, or 5 PM CT, and 3 PM PT. The downtime should last for about five or six hours, and then players will be able to log in and play the new content.

All-new Inazuma area with distinct landscapes and cultures

A massive amount of stories with the Archon Quests, World Quests, and Side Quests

Three new playable characters Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu

Cross-progression among PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS

Enhanced character shading

Haptic Feedback Support added to PS5 version

Additional Serenitea Pot functions including a gadget to collect seeds and plant in the fields in your realm

Inazuma promises to offer some interesting gameplay as, unlike Mondstadt and Liyue, Inazuma is surrounded by the sea on all sides and consists of six main islands. The area will also see the introduction of the Electro Archon, and a new Electro class for the Traveler. The area will also include new domains, bosses, and lots of new loot, weapons, and resources to collect.