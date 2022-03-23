What is the exact release time of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC and console?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands officially launches on March 24. However, it’s always unclear when the exact time you can start playing the game is because it differs across platforms and time zones. This guide explains exactly when you can start playing the game on a console or PC anywhere.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands global release times for PC

Screenshot by Gamepur

The global release times for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC are as follows. As you can see, it pays to play on PC because you can access the game slightly earlier than console players.

San Fransisco : March 24, 4 PM PDT

: March 24, 4 PM PDT New York : March 24, 7 PM EDT

: March 24, 7 PM EDT Brazil : March 24, 8 PM BRT

: March 24, 8 PM BRT London : March 24, 11 PM GMT

: March 24, 11 PM GMT Paris : March 25, 12 AM CET

: March 25, 12 AM CET South Africa : March 25, 1 AM SAST

: March 25, 1 AM SAST Moscow : March 25, 2 AM MSK

: March 25, 2 AM MSK Singapore : March 25, 7 AM SGT

: March 25, 7 AM SGT Tokyo : March 25, 8 AM JST

: March 25, 8 AM JST Sydney : March 25, 10 AM AET

: March 25, 10 AM AET Wellington: March 25, 12 PM NZDT

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands global release times for consoles

Screenshot by Gamepur

The following list shows the global release times for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on consoles in all time zones. Note that the game only launches on March 24 in a couple of time zones, so for the most part, you’ll need to wait until midnight local time.