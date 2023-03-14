What is the latest version of Minecraft? Answered

Minecraft is a fun, voxel-based sandbox game that has captured the hearts of both kids and adults for years now. Of course, the game has been in full release since 2011, so it can be easy to lose track of what update we’re currently on. Plus, Minecraft actually has two different versions, Java for PC and Bedrock for console, making it even tougher to keep up. We’ve collected that information for you below so that you can easily know what is the latest version of Minecraft.

The latest version of Minecraft

On both of the above-mentioned versions, Minecraft is currently on Minecraft 1.19 The Wild, which was released on June 7, 2022. It introduced lots of new things to the game, including new blocks, biomes, mobs, and more. The Wild update was themed around “scary things” and natural wilderness. It gave us the deep dark and mangrove swamp biomes, ancient cities, and some new mobs like the allay, the frog, the tadpole, and the warden.

The next version of Minecraft will be 1.20, which was announced in a Minecraft Live in October 2022. Minecraft’s developer Mojang said it will release in 2023, possibly following the pattern of releasing in June. In 1.20 Trails and Tales, we can expect to see some archaeological features, two new mobs (the camel and Sniffer), as well armor customization features, and much more.

Of course, with new versions coming out fairly regularly, you’ll need to make sure you keep your mods up to date. Minecraft has a massive community adding stuff to it all the time, so making sure to keep your own version up to date is critically important, especially when a new version drops.