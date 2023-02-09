What is the max for talent points in Hogwarts Legacy?

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Talents menu is a way to upgrade certain aspects of your character to make them more attuned to the way you want to play the game. As you progress through the game, you will regularly gain Talent Points to spend on this area, giving you a slight boost in the areas you focus on. With that being said, what is the max amount of Talent Points you can have in Hogwarts Legacy?

How many Talent Points can you have in Hogwarts Legacy?

When the Talent tree has been unlocked in Hogwarts Legacy, you will start gaining one Talent Point for every level you gain, starting with the fifth level. With the maximum level in the game being 40, you can have a maximum of 36 Talent Points saved up or spent.

While 36 seems like quite a lot of Talent Points to spend judicially around your Talent tree, you should be sure you want the Talent that you are looking at before you invest in it. Talent Points can not be reset, so you are locked into your decision when you make it unless you load an old save. Also, there are a total of 48 Talents in the game, so it is impossible to have all of them unlocked on one character.

While you cannot have every Talent assigned to a single character in Hogwarts Legacy, it is not necessary to have every single one for your character to feel powerful. Focus on the areas you enjoy the most and build out those to be your strong points in the game.

If you are having a little trouble making your choices, you can look into our recommendations for the best Talents you should consider grabbing.