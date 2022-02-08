What is the max health level in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Your first priority in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is always to keep yourself alive. While you will start the game with a miniscule amount of health, you can gradually increase it to the point that you will essentially become your own juggernaut. Here is the max level of health you can hit in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the max level for health is 26. This means out of the game’s 126 total inhibitors, a whole bunch of them need to go to the health side if you want to max it out. Unfortunately, this also means that you can not max out both health and stamina on one save file, at least at the game’s launch.

While it may be disappointing you can not max both sides out, if you prefer to give yourself a large health pool, you can do it. Collecting inhibitors will happen as you play the game and run through GRE Quarantine zones, defeat anomalies, and just generally explore and find the chests around the map.

If you have already put too many inhibitors into both sides, with the intention of having a balanced attack, we recommend waiting and hoping that Techland adds more inhibitors in a future expansion unless you are find with starting the game over from the beginning.