What is the max stamina level in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

Stamina is one of the most important tools you can have in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. While you will start the game with very low stamina, you can increase it by giving your Aiden inhibitors. Sooner or later, you will stop falling down buildings you are trying to climb so much and can stay in the air in your Paraglider for much longer. Here is what the max stamina level is in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

In Dying Light 2, the max stamina level is 26, meaning you will have to put 75 of the game’s total 126 inhibitors into the stamina side to reach the max amount. This will take quite a while, because even though inhibitors can be found in various places, you will quickly use them up since three are consumed at a time when you level up either your health or stamina.

Unfortunately, as of the game’s launch, there is no way to completely fill out both the health and stamina side in one game, but there is always the potential for that in a future expansion. Also, because there is no New Game Plus at launch, you can not start a new game with an Aiden who has already had a bunch of inhibitors injected into him.