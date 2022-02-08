What is the maximum satchel size in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus having over 40 different crafting recipes, there are several materials and items that can be picked up out in the wild. Unfortunately, as many trainers probably know, this typically results in having to drop less important items in order to make space in your satchel for other valuables. Thankfully, satchels can be expanded with some help of Poké Dollars, and reaching its max size makes dropping items a thing of the past.

The fully upgraded satchel sports a magnificent 60 slots, in total. Of course, there are much more than 60 item types, but upgrading the satchel size entirely certainly ensures that no Poke Balls, Potions, or evolution stones go left behind. Though, there is a heavy price to pay for this sense of relief. In order to go from the default satchel size of 23 slots to 60 slots, trainers will be required to pay a grand total of 4,199,500 Poké Dollars.

This can be done by purchasing extra satchel slots from the man just inside Jubilife Village’s Galaxy Hall building — who is usually near the first floor’s stairs on the left side of the room. Although you can purchase the 37 additional slots right way (if you somehow have the cash), you can purchase one slot at a time. This is highly recommended, as each new slot will cost more than the last. For instance, the first added slot can be bought for only 100 Poké Dollars, as the very last will end up costing you a whooping 1,000,000 Poké Dollars.

Related: Every crafting recipe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus