What is the maximum weapon level in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The latest expansion for Destiny 2 brings an assortment of new mechanics and gameplay systems. The Witch Queen has a cinematic campaign, a new destination, and a new crafting system for weapons.

The Enclave is where the crafting system takes place. It’s situated on Mars and will be your home away from home as you build and refine your new weapons. The weapon crafting system has many unique elements, chief among them being the weapon’s level itself.

Each weapon that is crafted has several components. An intrinsic trait, a sight, and multiple perks. Newly crafted guns have several locked perks when they are first created. The only way to unlock perks is via weapon leveling.

Weapons level up just by having them equipped. Getting kills with the weapon and completing activities all contribute to a weapon’s overall level. The level grind isn’t an endless proposition. Each crafted weapon, including exotics, has 20 levels to reach.

Once a weapon is Level 20, all perks and enhanced traits are available to be used on that weapon. Craft a weapon, use it while you play, and reach Level 20 to fully complete a crafted weapon’s journey.