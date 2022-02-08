What is the next season of Destiny 2 called?

Destiny 2’s story is set to continue in a brand new season when The Witch Queen expansion arrives. In a recent Vidoc, Bungie gave players an insight into what’s coming in the expansion, including the name of the season that kicks things off.

The next season in Destiny 2 is called Season of the Risen. It launches on the same day as the expansion, February 22. The season sees the Vanguard help an ally from its past, Empress Caiatl. She was introduced in Season of the Chosen, and it seems as though the Light-suppressing technology seen in that season will be used against the Lucent Hive in Season of the Risen.

This next season will see Guardians attempt to understand how Savathûn was able to control Light and create her own dark versions of them. The storyline will be updated with new content each week, as has become the norm in Destiny 2. Every week, a new mission, cutscene, and maybe more will drop for players to explore, adding to The Witch Queen expansion in many ways.

The Witch Queen expansion sees Savathûn emerge from the shadows and create a Throne World. This new location is a threat to Guardians and the rest of the system, which is why they’re so determined to stop Savathûn from leaving it and taking even more territory and lives for herself.