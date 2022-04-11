What is the “Observer on a boat” crossword clue? Answered

Crossword puzzles are always going to be a struggle. By their design, they are meant to push even those with vast vocabularies. Sometimes they feature obscure words and sometimes they require pop-culture knowledge that not everyone has. What makes them fun can also make them incredibly frustrating when there is a clue that you simply aren’t sure about.

If you’ve come across a clue that escapes you, either because the word you usually use for that phrase doesn’t fit or you’re not sure what it is referring to, then consider this your lifeline. And if you’re struggling with the daily Wordle challenge, we have also got the solution here for you to check out.

What is the “Observer on a boat” crossword clue?

If you’re looking for a 12-letter word for an “Observer on a boat”, then there aren’t many words that can fit the bill. The bests one is whale watcher, which describes someone who is taking part in whale watching, either for academic reasons or as a visitor to a country. Don’t feel bad if it wasn’t the first word that popped into your head, though, as it isn’t exactly a phrase that is used in common parlance.