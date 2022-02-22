What is the recommended Power Level for the PsiOps Battlegrounds playlist in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen will introduce the PsiOps Battlegrounds playlist. This is where players will be able to find all manner of fun Vanguard activities to complete in the endless hunt for loot. At the start of the Season of the Risen, there is a known bug that stops the recommended power level from being displayed, however.

For those who are curious, the recommended power level for this activity is 1500, so players will need to put in some work to get there. The power floor for the season is 1350, and the 1500 mark for this playlist is right at the soft cap, and players will need to start getting their hands on Powerful Gear to exceed it.