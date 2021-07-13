Company of Heroes 2 was released in 2013, and Relic Entertainment has been sitting on the title for several years. The team took their time, and now they’re returning with Company of Heroes 3. They’re excited to share the upcoming modern features, giving players a deeper layer of strategy throughout a sweeping military campaign. Relic Entertainment is excited to share that they’re heavily working on the game, but what is the release date for Company of Heroes 3?

We’re looking at a release date of somewhere around 2022, probably during its later months. Relic Entertainment wanted to announce their development of the game to work on it alongside community members who want to help shape the new features and provide feedback to the team before it officially releases. From July 13 to August 9, you have the chance to take part in a pre-alpha demo of Company of Heroes 3, but you’ll need to go through a few loops to work with the demo to provide them feedback while you play.

While Company of Heroes might be a ways off from when it was initially announced, Relic Entertainment are hard at work on it. We expect sandbox, destructible environments, and a diverse series of factions and units taking up the battlefield when the game officially launches sometime in 2022.