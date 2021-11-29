Company of Heroes 3’s upcoming pre-alpha includes 2v2 Comp Stomp and new battle group system

Today, developer Relic Entertainment has released a new trailer for their strategy game Company of Heroes 3. The video concerns the upcoming pre-alpha — which starts tomorrow — and details a bunch of features that we can expect.

Despite the trailer mentioning that it’s a multiplayer pre-alpha, there’s solo content available as well. Players can battle against the AI on their lonesome and make use of the tactical pause mechanic. Meanwhile, those interested in PvP can participate in 2v2 Comp Stomp and work together to overcome the opposing armies.

The pre-alpha will feature the German and American armies, and both will boast new units, teching options, and veterancy systems. It will also showcase battle groups, which Relic Entertainment has described as an evolution of the doctrines and commander system from the previous games. In the pre-alpha, there are four of these, two for each army. The US will have the USF Airbone and USF Armored, while the German army has the German Breakthrough and Luftwaffe groups.

There are also other new features for players to test out. They include Field Marshals, Support Centers, and Vehicle Side Armor, which makes the height of the terrain play a more important role in each skirmish. Of course, this is only an alpha, so we can expect additional units, mechanics, and factions — including the Italian army — to be unveiled next year.