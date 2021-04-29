What is the release date of Deathloop?

Deathloop has gone through some cycles during Arkane Studios’ development, the team behind Dishonored and Prey. However, Deathloop had an initial release date of late 2020. However, in August 2020, Arkane announced it was pushing the release date to May 21, 2021, because the team wanted to fill Deathloop’s world further and modify the complicated mechanics. But the release date delays haven’t stopped there. A month before Deathloop was expected to launch, Arkane once again came forward and announced they were pushing the game back, and it should now release to the PlayStation 5 and PC on September 21, 2021.

Hopefully, this will be the final delay by the developers. The second delay likely happened due to the massive backlash CD Projekt Red received after Cyberpunk 2077 released with a hefty amount of bugs and a nearly unplayable Xbox One and PlayStation 4 edition. It’s extremely likely Arkane Studios took a look at that reception and have been working on cleaning out every single detail for Death Loop to give fans the best experience possible on launch day.

Deathloop is a game where you play as Cole, an assassin who finds themselves stuck on an island where he must take out eight targets. Cole has to eliminate all eight targets before midnight, or the time loop resets, and he has to start all over again. You’ll have to come up with creative ways to eliminate all eight targets before time runs out. There’s a multiplayer aspect to the game where another player can control Julianna, an agent on the island protecting the eight targets from Cole. The multiplayer option is optionally, and if turned off, Julianna is controlled by an AI but is still hunting Cole.

Deathloop is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC on September 21, 2021. Following Microsoft purchasing Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Studios’ head company, Deathloop is expected to remain a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for a year before coming to other platforms.